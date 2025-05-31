Bangladesh Political Parties Slam Muhammad Yunus Over ‘Misleading’ Election Remarks

Dhaka: Several major political parties in Bangladesh have strongly criticized Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus for his recent comments on the timing of the upcoming national elections. Speaking in Japan, Yunus reportedly said that “no one except one party wants elections in December” — a claim that has sparked widespread backlash at home.

Political groups including the Gono Forum, Left Democratic Alliance, and the 12-Party Alliance have jointly condemned Yunus’ remarks, calling them “false, misleading, and politically destabilizing.” In a joint statement, they accused the interim leadership of attempting to sabotage the democratic process by aligning with “radical communal groups” and parties involved in 1971 war crimes.

“Over 50 political parties—registered and unregistered—have been consistently demanding elections by December. Yunus’ claim is a blatant lie and an attempt to mislead the public,” the parties stated.

Gono Forum Demands Immediate Election Roadmap

At a recent praesidium council meeting, Gono Forum leaders demanded the immediate release of a concrete election roadmap, criticizing the interim government for failing to restore law and order or carry out meaningful electoral reforms.

The party said that despite being in power for over nine months, the Yunus-led administration has done little to guarantee free, fair, and credible elections, raising questions about its intentions.

12-Party Alliance Accuses Yunus of Political Trickery

In a separate statement, the 12-Party Alliance accused Yunus of trying to extend his political tenure through manipulation and forming alliances with unpopular and anti-liberation elements.

They reiterated their position that the national election must be held in December 2025 to ensure a democratic transition by January 2026.

BNP Warns of Protests if Roadmap Not Announced

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has also stepped up its rhetoric. Speaking to local media, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said the party would launch street protests in July if the government fails to announce an election roadmap within a month.

“We will wait a little longer so that the government comes to its senses. The country needs democratic elections now more than ever,” said Ahmed.

Earlier this week, another BNP leader, Mirza Abbas, labeled the interim government “rotten from head to toe” and demanded its resignation.

Rising Political Tensions Amid Leadership Crisis

Yunus has reportedly faced increasing internal and public pressure, and according to reports, has considered resigning out of frustration. His meetings with political leaders in recent weeks have only intensified the criticism against him and his team of advisors.

The Bangladesh Army Chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, has stated clearly that national elections must be held by December, and a newly elected government must be installed by January 1, 2026, through free and fair polls.

Bangladesh on the Edge as Democracy Demands Intensify

With rising public dissatisfaction and a lack of credible electoral reform, Bangladesh’s political crisis is nearing a boiling point. As major parties align on the demand for December elections, the future of the interim government and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus remains uncertain.