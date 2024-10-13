Bangladesh Prez urges unity, calls for harnessing religious values for nation’s progress

Dhaka: President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday urged people of all religions to work together to take Bangladesh forward as the Hindu festival of Durga Puja concluded peacefully with the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idols in water bodies across the country.

Emphasising the need for a collective effort to take the country forward, the president said religious values should be used for the welfare of the nation.

During an event at the Bangabhaban to mark Durga Puja celebrations, Shahabuddin urged all citizens, irrespective of caste or religion, to unite and work together towards building a developed and prosperous nation, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

“We are all Bangladeshis, connected with each other. There is no place for majority or minority distinctions in our country,” he said, exchanging greetings with the members of the Hindu community.

The president said there is no alternative to absolute tolerance, mutual trust and cooperation to make Bangladesh a developed, prosperous and non-discriminatory country in changing circumstances, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

“Bengali traditions and culture are mixed with Durga Puja, which is not only a religious festival but also a social festival. The collective participation of all has made this festival universal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Durga Puja concluded peacefully on Sunday with the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idols in water bodies across the country.

In Dhaka, thousands of devotees gathered along the banks of the Buriganga river where idols from temples and neighbourhoods were transported on brightly decorated trucks for immersion.

Police had planned extensive security measures for the procession and idol immersion.

Three control rooms were set up on the route of the procession, three watchtowers were installed, and a dog squad, a bomb disposal unit, a crime scene team, and a SWAT team were on standby to ensure a smooth celebration.

The five-day Hindu religious festival began with an invocation of Goddess Durga, an occasion called Maha Shasthi on Wednesday.

Last month, the interim government’s Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain had warned of tough action against those disrupting communal harmony or targeting places of worship during the Hindu festival, amid threats from Islamist groups to disrupt the celebrations.

The Hindus constitute about 8 per cent of the 170 million population in Bangladesh