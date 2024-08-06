Bangladesh Protest | Death toll climbs to 440 efforts on by army to bring situation under control

Dhaka: The death toll in the anti-government protests in Bangladesh on Tuesday climbed to 440, with 100 more deaths reported after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, according to local media, even as efforts were on by the army to bring the situation under control in the violence-hit nation.

Despite the high death toll, there were signs of a return to normalcy on Tuesday, with police and army patrolling the streets, BDNews24.Com news portal said and added that schools were reopened after a long period of closure due to protests against Hasina over a controversial job quota system.

The situation in Dhaka was largely calm on Tuesday after a day of unrest and a night of tension. Buses and other public transport were on the streets and traders were opening shops. Government vehicles were heading to offices. Many battery-run rickshaws plied the roads, it added.

Bengali language daily Prothom Alo reported that at least 109 people were killed in clashes in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, during the anti-discrimination student movement on Monday.

The newspaper earlier reported the death of 98 people till 12 pm on Sunday. Another 16 deaths were reported in the night. The total death toll stood at 114 on Sunday.

“With this, the total death toll stood at 440 in 21 days from July 16 to yesterday,” the paper said.

The clashes between protesters demanding Hasina’s resignation over the quota system in government jobs and the ruling Awami League supporters in different parts of Bangladesh erupted on Sunday days after more than 200 people were killed in violent clashes between police and mostly student protesters in July.

Prothom Alo said that 37 bodies were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital between 11 am and 8 pm on Monday.

Citing hospital sources, it said 500 people were brought to the hospital with various injuries, including bullet injuries, on Monday.

As the news of Hasina’s departure spread on Monday, hundreds of people broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests.

Hasina’s private residence Sudha Sadan and other establishments were attacked, vandalised and set on fire in the capital. The residences and business establishments of ministers, party MPs and leaders of Hasina’s Awami League government were also attacked in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that at least 18 people were killed in Savar and Dhamrai areas, on the outskirts of the capital, after clashes broke out between police and miscreants on Monday.

Ten people were killed in the capital’s Uttara on Monday after individuals in civilian clothes reportedly opened fire on protesters.

Six people were killed in Habiganj, eight in Jessore, three in Khulna, three in Barisal, 11 in Lakshmipur, six in Kushtia, three in Satkhira and six in Sreepur of Gazipur, the paper said.

At least 24 people were burnt alive last night in a hotel owned by a leader of Awami League of in western Joshor district, hospital sources said.

Late Monday night, President Mohammed Shahabuddin asked all the political parties to normalise the law and order situation in the country and directed the armed forces to take stern measures to protect the lives and properties of the people and state assets.

The educational institutions were reopened on Tuesday following a long period of closure due to violence surrounding the student movement. However, the educational institutions in Dhaka saw low attendance, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

“The institution is open, and some girls have come, but attendance is low. Attendance will increase in a couple of days,” Md Rahamot Ullah, principal of Kisholoy Girls’ School and College in the Mohammadpur area of the capital, was quoted as saying by the paper.

On the first day after the fall of Hasina’s government, a tense atmosphere prevailed at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the paper reported.

The entry passes to the Secretariat were cancelled. Only a small number of police officers were seen on duty at the main gate, accompanied by army personnel.

Army members were also seen on duty alongside police officers at the Home Ministry office.

Attendance of officers and employees in the ministry offices was significantly low, and ministers and Members of Parliament were notably absent. Those who did come to work were filled with fear and anxiety, it added.

Meanwhile, banners and festoons related to the mournful month of August were removed, and pictures of Hasina were taken down from various offices. Trouble had been steadily escalating since the government’s announcement of the quota system in June this year.