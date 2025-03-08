Bangladesh Sees Surge in Violence Against Police Under Yunus-Led Interim Government

Dhaka: Bangladesh has witnessed a significant rise in violence against law enforcement agencies under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, with police officers increasingly becoming victims of mob attacks and hostile public behavior. Recent reports reveal a sharp escalation in such incidents, raising concerns over the law-and-order situation in the country.

Surge in Attacks on Police Personnel

According to police headquarters reports, Bangladesh has recorded 225 attacks on law enforcement agencies over the past six months. These attacks have increased in frequency, with 24 incidents in September 2024, 34 in October, 49 in November, 43 in December, 38 in January, and 37 in February 2025. Along with these attacks, police personnel are also facing regular instances of rude behavior and public humiliation while on duty.

A growing number of incidents have been captured on social media, with videos showing police officers being beaten by student activists and anti-social elements. One such viral video from earlier this week showed a sub-inspector being assaulted by a group of 10-15 people simply for signaling motorcycle riders to stop at a checkpoint. The attackers not only stripped the officer but also stole his wallet, mobile phone, and official walkie-talkie.

Lawlessness and Impunity Under Yunus’ Interim Government

The rise in violence against police has coincided with the rise to power of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in August 2024, following the fall of the Awami League government under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The country has seen a rapid deterioration of law and order, with mobs engaging in violent acts of revenge against police officers and political figures, especially those associated with the Awami League.

A report from the United Nations’ Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) noted that violent mobs have engaged in serious acts of violence, including killings and targeted attacks on police and Awami League officials. The period since August 2024 has been marked by widespread lawlessness, with entire police stations and political offices being destroyed by mobs.

Destruction of Police Stations and Fleeing Officers

The Bangladesh Police has reported that after the removal of the Hasina government, 450 out of the 639 police stations in the country were either destroyed or severely damaged. In many cases, police officers were forced to flee or were allowed to abandon their posts by superiors. Some officers were lynched or killed, while others feared for their safety and ceased reporting to work. As a result, police operations have been paralyzed in several areas, and law enforcement agencies have struggled to maintain control.

Protest Movements and Radical Outfits Emerge

In addition to the violence against law enforcement, the country has also seen a surge in protests and rallies organized by radical outfits and terror organizations. Many of these groups, which had been banned by the previous Awami League government, have reemerged and are now openly defying rules and regulations. Notably, an agitating mob calling itself ‘Tawhidi Janata’ recently besieged the Shahbagh Police Station in Dhaka, demanding the release of an individual detained for harassing a female student at Dhaka University.

Calls for Accountability and Resignation of Officials

The ongoing lawlessness has prompted widespread calls for the resignation of Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, with critics citing his failure to maintain security and ensure public safety in the country. The growing sense of insecurity has fueled protests demanding accountability and stronger action to restore order.Conclusion: A Deteriorating Law and Order Situation

A Deteriorating Law and Order Situation

The rise in violence against police personnel and the overall decline in law and order under the Yunus-led interim government paint a troubling picture for Bangladesh. With increasing attacks on law enforcement and the rise of radical groups, the country faces serious challenges in restoring peace and stability. Authorities will need to take decisive action to address these issues and ensure the safety and security of both the public and law enforcement agencies.