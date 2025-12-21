Bangladesh: Supporters warn of protests if radical leader Hadi’s killers not arrested by today

Dhaka: The Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration in Bangladesh has received a 24-hour ultimatum from the radical organisation Inquilab Mancha, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing of its leader, Sharif Osman Hadi. The ultimatum was issued after Hadi’s funeral, as thousands of his supporters assembled at Dhaka’s Shahbagh intersection on Saturday, turning the area into a major flashpoint.

Issuing a warning to the interim government, leaders of the radical group said, “If no response comes from the government regarding the arrest of Sharif Osman Hadi’s killers by 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, we will organise another sit-in protest at Shahbagh.” The group also demanded that the iconic Shahbagh intersection be renamed ‘Hadi Chottor’, according to a report by leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a candidate from the Dhaka-8 parliamentary constituency for the forthcoming general elections, was critically injured in a shooting incident carried out by unidentified criminals in Dhaka’s Paltan area on December 12. Following the attack, he was initially admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital as his condition remained serious. After his health further deteriorated, Hadi was flown to Singapore for advanced medical treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital. His mortal remains were brought back to Bangladesh on Friday. Meanwhile, Muhammad Yunus has vowed to uphold and carry forward the ideals of the slain radical leader, assuring supporters that Hadi’s vision would not fade with his death.

Yunus said he would fulfil Hadi’s “dream” and ensure that it is carried forward across generations. “O dear Osman Hadi, we have not come here to bid you farewell. You live within our hearts, and as long as Bangladesh exists, you will remain in the hearts of all Bangladeshis. No one can erase you from there. Millions have gathered here today in waves, while crores across Bangladesh and Bangladeshis living abroad are waiting to hear about Hadi,” Yunus said, as quoted by The Daily Star.