Bangladesh Supreme Court Restores Jamaat-e-Islami’s Political Party Status in Landmark Verdict

Dhaka: In a landmark and controversial decision, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Sunday reinstated the registration of the radical Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, as a recognized political party. This verdict overturns a previous High Court judgment that had declared the party’s registration illegal.

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission (EC) to implement the reinstatement order without delay. However, the court refrained from issuing any directive concerning Jamaat-e-Islami’s electoral symbol, the “scales,” leaving that authority to the EC.

Legal Battle and Background of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Registration

Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration was initially declared illegal by the High Court on August 1, 2013, following a writ petition. Subsequently, the Election Commission canceled the party’s registration through a gazette notification in December 2018. Despite several appeals, including a dismissal by the Appellate Division in November 2023, the High Court verdict had remained in effect—until the recent Supreme Court ruling.

Supreme Court Acquits Jamaat Leader Amidst Legal Resurgence

This ruling follows closely after the Supreme Court acquitted Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam, overturning the death sentence imposed by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) related to crimes against humanity during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War. Islam had been charged with serious offenses, including killing over a thousand people and raping women during the war.

Political Shift and Impact on Bangladesh’s Political Landscape

The legal revival of Jamaat-e-Islami coincides with the recent political upheaval in Bangladesh. The ousting of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina last year paved the way for Jamaat’s renewed political presence. The interim government under Muhammad Yunus lifted the ban on Jamaat and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, which were previously declared illegal under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s role in the student-led agitation that toppled the previous government highlights its controversial influence on Bangladesh’s political dynamics.