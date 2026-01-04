Bangladesh will not travel to India for T20 WC: Govt advisor Asif Nazrul

New Delhi : Bangladesh will not travel to India to play in the T20 World Cup, said Asif Nazrul, an advisor to Bangladesh who also oversees the country’s youth and sports ministry.

After ongoing tensions between India and Bangladesh led to the removal of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad for the upcoming IPL, the country’s cricket board called an emergency meeting of BCB officials and concerned authorities to determine the next course of action following Mustafizur’s release from the IPL.

In a Facebook post, Nazrul said that during the meeting, the BCB decided against travelling to India for the T20 World Cup. “Bangladesh will not go to India to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has taken this decision today. We welcome this decision, which has been taken in the context of the aggressive communal policies of the Indian Cricket Board,” he said.

Rahman, who became the most expensive Bangladeshi player ever after KKR secured his services for Rs 9.20 crore at last month’s mini-auction, was released from the IPL squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

With the BCCI not allowing Rahman to play in India following a demand by some people due to the killing of Hindus by mobs in Bangladesh, Nazrul expressed apprehension about the safety of its players in India and therefore sought a change of venue.

“I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to submit a written explanation of the entire matter to the ICC. The Board should clearly state that when a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, is unable to play in India, the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling there to participate in the World Cup. I have also directed the Board to request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka,” Nazrul had written in an earlier Facebook post.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play T20 World Cup matches against the West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, England on February 14, and Nepal on February 17, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, respectively.

Furthermore, Nazrul has asked the advisor to stop broadcasting IPL matches in Bangladesh. “Additionally, I have asked the Adviser for Information and Broadcasting to suspend the broadcast of IPL matches in Bangladesh. Under no circumstances will we tolerate any disrespect toward Bangladesh cricket, Bangladeshi cricketers, or Bangladesh itself,” he added.