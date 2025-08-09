Hyderabad

Bangladeshi Minor Girl Rescued from Prostitution Net in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda, 5 Arrested

A Bangladeshi minor girl was lured into prostitution by fraud in the Bandlaguda police limits of Hyderabad's old city.

Mohammed Yousuf 9 August 2025 - 16:08
The girl, who was brought to Hyderabad on the pretext of a friend, was used in hotels for six months by Mehdipatnam’s Shahnaz, Hazira, and auto driver Sameer.

The victim went inside after seeing the police station board and narrated the incident.

The police took immediate action and arrested two Hyderabad organizers, two women from Maharashtra, and a woman from Kolkata, and started an investigation.

