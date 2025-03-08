Bangladeshi Women Face Rising Violence Amid International Women’s Day Celebrations

Dhaka: As the world celebrates International Women’s Day under the theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment,” the situation for women in Bangladesh remains dire, with increasing incidents of violence and a growing climate of impunity.

Rising Violence Against Women in Bangladesh: A Grim Reality

Recent statistics on violence against women in Bangladesh paint a troubling picture. The country, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, has seen a surge in violent incidents, leaving women in a constant state of distress. Fauzia Moslem, President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, expressed concern over the increasing lawlessness and criminal impunity in the country. “Society is descending into chaos,” she said, citing the failure of law enforcement and the lack of accountability as key contributors to the crisis.

Moslem highlighted the shift from justice to negotiation, which is further empowering those who oppose women’s rights and exploit the system. She called for collective action to tackle this growing crisis, warning that without widespread awakening, addressing the issue will remain difficult.

Shocking Statistics on Violence Against Women and Children

A report by the Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) revealed alarming figures for February 2025. The report documented 295 incidents of violence against women and children, a rise of 24 cases from January. The report also identified Islamic fundamentalist groups, terrorists, and extremist elements as major contributors to the violence, posing significant risks to women’s safety.



Furthermore, 21 women from various professions reported incidents of sexual harassment outside their homes in Dhaka in the past three months. Despite the frequency of such attacks, many victims fear speaking out due to the potential danger of facing mob retaliation. One victim shared her experience of being assaulted for protesting a fare dispute, demonstrating the hostility and danger women face when they stand up for themselves.

Sexual Violence on the Rise: A Worrying Trend

Data from Dhaka-based human rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) showed a disturbing rise in sexual violence, with 46 women victims of rape in February alone, 22 of whom were minors under 18. The previous month, January, had seen 39 rape cases, including 15 minors. These figures underscore the urgent need for effective legal action and accountability.

University Teachers’ Network Demands Action

The University Teachers’ Network has issued a statement condemning the rise in sexual violence, harassment, and other forms of oppression against women in post-uprising Bangladesh. The statement emphasized that every act of violence against women should be thoroughly investigated, and perpetrators must be held accountable. The network’s call for justice reflects growing public frustration with the ongoing crisis.

Protests and Calls for Accountability Amid Growing Public Outrage

As incidents of violence against women continue to rise, protests have intensified in Bangladesh. Many are demanding the resignation of Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, accusing him of failing to address the country’s deteriorating law and order situation. The growing public discontent highlights the urgent need for reform and effective enforcement of laws to protect women from violence and harassment.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Condemns Rising Crimes Against Women

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has condemned the increase in violence against women, questioning the efficacy of law enforcement under the current government. The organization has also raised concerns over the growing violence and harassment faced by women in both public and private spheres.

A Call for Urgent Action on Women’s Rights in Bangladesh

While the global community celebrates International Women’s Day, the situation for women in Bangladesh remains grim. With rising violence, a lack of accountability, and increasing impunity for perpetrators, urgent action is needed to protect women’s rights and ensure their safety. The country’s leaders and law enforcement agencies must act decisively to address this crisis and uphold the principles of justice, equality, and empowerment for all women.