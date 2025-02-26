Hyderabad: Bangladeshi Women Trafficked for Brothel Houses, Police Rescues Minors, 18 Arrested

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Chaderghat and Khairathabad Police, conducted simultaneous raids on illegal brothel houses in the Chaderghat and Khairathabad areas. The operation led to the arrest of 18 individuals, including illegal migrants from Bangladesh and West Bengal. Two minor girls were also rescued during the raids.

Illegal Operations Uncovered

During the raids, officials discovered that the accused had been running organized brothel houses and exploiting young girls from Bangladesh. Investigations revealed that brokers, including Kamarul Shaik and Azarul Shaik from West Bengal, orchestrated the migration of Bangladeshi nationals to India under the guise of offering them jobs.

The brokers initially provided temporary shelter in West Bengal and furnished the migrants with fake Indian ID proofs. They charged Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 per person for the illegal migration and subsequently placed them in different cities, including Hyderabad and Bangalore, to operate brothel houses.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Section 144 in Cyberabad: Ban on Gathering of 5+ People in Key Areas

Details of the Arrested Individuals

Case-I (Chaderghat P.S.)

Rajat Mandal (39) – Sweets Business, Malakpet, Hyderabad.

Jalil Sardar @ Yousuf (36) – Labourer, Katedan, Hyderabad.

Smt. Bisti Gazi (18) – Housewife, West Bengal.

Kamarul Shaik @ Rahul (36) – Tailor, Alwal, Secunderabad.

Md. Rony Khan (28) – Ola Bike Rider, Rajendra Nagar.

Mahbur Sardar (35) – Tailor, Alwal, Hyderabad.

Kum. Arohi Mandal (21) – Massage Parlour Employee, West Bengal.

Md. Bilal Riza Ul Shaik (34) – Water Proofing Work, Katedan, Hyderabad.

Minor boy and two minor girls (rescued).

Case-II (Khairathabad P.S.)

Ajarul Sekh (38) – Labourer, West Bengal.

Rahul Shariful Shaikh (26) – Rapido Driver, Hafeezpet, Hyderabad.

Rohit Mandal (29) – Resident of Bangalore, originally from Bangladesh.

Ritoy Islam (24) – Bus Cleaner, Alwal, Secunderabad.

Mousomi Shaik (30) – Beauty Parlour Worker, Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

Babu Shaik (37) – Rapido Driver, Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

Shathi Akther @ Khadija Begum (26) – Beauty Worker, Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗱 (𝟭𝟴) 𝗜𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗶𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱.



The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad along with Chaderghat and Khairathabad… pic.twitter.com/iteTiril8k — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) February 26, 2025

Criminal History and Victim Exploitation

Authorities found that some of the arrested individuals, including Ritoy Islam, Md. Rony Khan, Jalil Sardar, and Rajat Mandal, had criminal records. They had previously been involved in crimes registered under the POCSO Act and other charges in police stations like Tukaramgate, OU Sity, and Rajendra Nagar.

The brokers reportedly targeted financially vulnerable girls in Bangladesh, exploiting their circumstances to lure them into illegal activities.

Cases Registered

Two separate cases were filed:

Crime No. 92/2025 under relevant sections of the PITA Act by Chaderghat Police. Crime No. 59/2025 under the Foreigners Act by Khairathabad Police.

The apprehended individuals and rescued girls were handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation.

Police Team Involved

The arrests were made under the leadership of S. Raghavendra, Inspector of Police, Task Force, South Zone, with the support of Inspectors M. Raju and S. Rajasekhar, and their teams from Chaderghat and Khairathabad Police Stations.

Further Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the network and ensuring that appropriate legal action is taken against those involved in human trafficking and illegal brothel operations.