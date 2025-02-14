Bangladeshis Protest Near White House Against “Unconstitutional” Rule of Muhammad Yunus

Washington: A group of about 150 Bangladeshis gathered near the White House on Thursday to protest against the “unconstitutional” leadership of Muhammad Yunus, the country’s interim leader. The demonstration was organized by the Awami League and its affiliated organizations, calling for justice and the restoration of constitutional governance in Bangladesh.

Protesters Demand Return to Constitutional Rule and Protection for Minorities

The protesters raised slogans and held placards demanding an end to Yunus’ rule and the return of constitutional order in Bangladesh. They also called for better protection of religious minorities, particularly Hindus, who have been heavily impacted by recent violence in the country.

The protest occurred just ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, with demonstrators urging the international community to take notice of the political and religious turmoil in Bangladesh.

A spokesperson for the protesters accused Yunus of taking control of the country with the assistance of “terrorists,” a move they claim has compromised national security. They further criticized the alleged “terrorist group” for not believing in secular democracy and for failing to protect the safety of minority communities.

The protestors also condemned Yunus for allegedly misleading international leaders with false statements, presenting an inaccurate portrayal of the situation in Bangladesh. “We want fairness and justice,” said one spokesperson, stressing the importance of sending a message to US President Trump and PM Modi about the situation in Bangladesh.

Concerns Over Religious Persecution and Attacks on Minorities

The protests also highlighted the worsening violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. Hindus, who represent about 8% of the nation’s 170 million population, have been targeted in violent attacks. Protesters claim that these communities have faced widespread persecution, with many Hindus killed and their homes and places of worship burned down.

The situation has raised growing concerns over ethnic and religious persecution in Bangladesh. The protesters accused Yunus’ government of failing to safeguard minority groups and maintain peace and order.

Political Unrest and Impact of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Resignation

The protests are part of broader political unrest in Bangladesh following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in mid-2024. Hasina’s departure followed violent student protests over employment quotas, which led to widespread violence, especially targeting Hindus and other minorities. Following Hasina’s resignation, the political environment has remained unstable, with heightened tensions and calls for greater international intervention.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has raised concerns about the violence and persecution in Bangladesh, which has continued into 2025. With mounting international scrutiny, the government of Bangladesh has remained silent regarding the growing calls for action.

As the crisis unfolds, global attention remains focused on the situation in Bangladesh and its implications for minority communities and political stability.