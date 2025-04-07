Bangladesh’s Nasir Hossain Returns to Competitive Cricket After Serving Ban

Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has officially returned to competitive cricket after serving a two-year ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ban stemmed from violations of the Emirates Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code during the 2020–21 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Returns with Rupganj Tigers in Dhaka Premier League

Hossain marked his comeback in the Dhaka Premier Division League, representing Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in a match against Gazi Group Cricketers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Confirms Eligibility

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that Hossain had fulfilled all necessary conditions, including a mandatory anti-corruption education session, making him eligible to resume his career as of April 7, 2025.

“As per the terms of the sanction, Nasir Hossain has now fulfilled all requirements,” stated the BCB.

Background: ICC’s Ban on Nasir Hossain

The ICC banned Hossain in September 2023 for a period of two years, with six months suspended, due to three anti-corruption breaches during his time with Pune Devils in the T10 League.

Charges Against Nasir Hossain

1. Failure to Report a High-Value Gift

Hossain breached Article 2.4.3 of the code by not reporting a gift worth over $750 — specifically, an iPhone 12 — to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official.

2. Failure to Report Corrupt Approach

He also failed to disclose details about an invitation to engage in corrupt conduct, which was made through the gifted iPhone.

3. Non-Cooperation with Investigation

Lastly, Hossain refused to cooperate with the anti-corruption investigation without providing a compelling reason.

Career Stats Before the B

Before his ban, Hossain played: