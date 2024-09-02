Bangladesh’s remittance reaches over $4 billion in July-August

Dhaka: Bangladeshis living and working abroad remitted back more than $4 billion in the July-August period, the data from the Bangladesh Bank has shown.

Remittance, one of the key sources of foreign exchange for the nation, surged 39 per cent year-on-year to $2.22 billion in August, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the central bank’s data.

It was $1.91 billion in July.

Bangladesh’s remittance mainly comes from Middle East countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The eventual spike, according to Dhaka Tribune, is a result of renewed vigour in the form of the new government which inspired expatriates to remit money back home.