Hyderabad: Banjara Hills Police Recover 13 Stolen Bikes, Bust Inter-District Theft Ring

In a major breakthrough, the Banjara Hills Police have apprehended two bike thieves and a receiver of stolen property, recovering 13 stolen motorcycles linked to theft cases across multiple areas in Hyderabad.

Accused Worked as Labourers in Movie Shootings

Based on credible intelligence, the police arrested:

A1: Nimmathi Srikanth (32) , a labourer in film shoots, residing in Krishna Nagar.

, a labourer in film shoots, residing in Krishna Nagar. A2: E. Naveen (22), also a labourer in movie shooting units, from Uppal.

Both were found in possession of 13 stolen two-wheelers, stolen from various localities in the city.

Theft Cases Linked to Multiple Police Stations

The recovered vehicles were traced back to cases registered under several police station limits, including:

Banjara Hills PS – 2 cases

– 2 cases Jubilee Hills PS – 1 case

– 1 case Begumpet PS – 3 cases

– 3 cases Gopalapuram PS – 1 case

– 1 case Borabanda PS – 1 case

– 1 case Medchal PS – 1 case

– 1 case Pet Basheerbagh PS – 1 case

Third Accused Identified as Stolen Property Receiver

Further investigation led to the identification of A3: Shaik Kaleem, who is alleged to have purchased and stored stolen motorcycles from the two main accused. His role in the larger theft network is currently being probed.

Repeat Offender Behind Bars Again

One of the accused, Nimmathi Srikanth, is a repeat offender. Police revealed he has been involved in several vehicle theft cases previously, with cases under trial at the following stations:

Pathukapalli PS (2020) – 1 case

– 1 case Shamirpet PS (2022) – 2 cases

– 2 cases Ramgopalpet PS (2022) – 1 case

– 1 case Sultanabad PS, Karimnagar (2025) – 1 case

Commendable Work by Banjara Hills Police

The swift action and coordinated efforts of the Banjara Hills Police have led to the resolution of multiple pending cases and the recovery of high-value stolen property. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the theft ring.

ACP Banjara Hills commended the police team for their proactive work and assured that such operations will continue to curb theft-related crimes in the city.