Banjara Hills Police Take Special Action to Control Crime

In view of the increasing crimes and incidents in the city, SHO Raghavendra of Banjara Hills Police Station visited different parts of the area.

On this occasion, strict vehicle checks were carried out, and searches of people coming and going were also conducted.

SHO Raghavendra appealed to the public not to get involved in any illegal activities and urged that if anyone faces any problem, they should contact the police immediately.

He said that citizens should focus on their work and sleep peacefully, as the Banjara Hills Police are always present among the people and ready to help them.