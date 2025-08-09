Hyderabad

Banjara Hills Police Take Special Action to Control Crime

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 August 2025 - 16:39
In view of the increasing crimes and incidents in the city, SHO Raghavendra of Banjara Hills Police Station visited different parts of the area.

On this occasion, strict vehicle checks were carried out, and searches of people coming and going were also conducted.

SHO Raghavendra appealed to the public not to get involved in any illegal activities and urged that if anyone faces any problem, they should contact the police immediately.

He said that citizens should focus on their work and sleep peacefully, as the Banjara Hills Police are always present among the people and ready to help them.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
