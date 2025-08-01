Banjara Hills Ration Card Distribution Drive Turns Ugly: Ponnam Prabhakar and Dasoju Shravan Lock Horns on Stage

Hyderabad: The ration card distribution program held at Banjara Bhavan in Banjara Hills turned tense when a heated exchange broke out between State Transport Minister Poonam Prabhakar and BRS MLC Dasoju Shravan.

According to sources, MLC Dasoju Shravan accused Minister Poonam Prabhakar of falsely claiming that not a single ration card was issued during the previous government. Angered by this, Shravan immediately responded, stating that 6,47,479 ration cards were issued during KCR’s tenure. His statement sparked a commotion among the people present at the venue.

The situation disrupted the ration card distribution process, leading to chaos for some time. Although the administration tried to control the situation, the verbal clash between the two leaders underscored the underlying political tension.

Many deserving beneficiaries had gathered at the event to receive their ration cards, but the political confrontation spoiled the atmosphere. Public concern has been expressed over the incident, with calls to keep such welfare programs free from political disputes.

Further action or an official response is awaited.