Bank Branches Shut on February 26: Here’s How You Can Still Access Your Money

Banks in several states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and others, will observe a holiday on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in celebration of Mahashivratri. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday list, physical bank branches will remain closed on this day.

Digital Banking Services Remain Available Nationwide

Although bank branches will be closed on Mahashivratri, digital banking services will remain functional. Customers can still access banking services through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), net banking, and ATM withdrawals. These services will be available nationwide, allowing users to carry out transactions as usual.

Understanding Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated annually during the month of Phalguna (February to March). It falls on the 14th day of the first half of the Phalguna month according to the Hindu calendar. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and Hindu families celebrate it with fasting, prayers, and night vigils.

State-Specific Bank Holidays and Observations

It’s essential to note that bank holidays can vary by state. While many states will observe Mahashivratri, the Reserve Bank of India classifies holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and banks’ closing of accounts. Additionally, banks in Gangtok will be closed on February 28 for Losar, marking the Tibetan New Year. Regular weekend closures include Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Other Closures on Mahashivratri

In states observing Mahashivratri as a public holiday, government offices, schools, and colleges will also remain closed. However, essential services, such as public transport and hospitals, will continue to operate as usual.

Stock Markets Closed on February 26

In observance of Mahashivratri, stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will be closed on February 26. This includes all trading activities for the day.

Plan Your Bank Visits Accordingly

If you need to visit a bank, plan your visit for either today or the day after tomorrow, as bank branches will be closed on February 26. Be mindful that while physical branches will be closed, you can still access essential banking services through online platforms and ATMs.