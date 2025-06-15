Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Shut for 6 Days in Second Half of June — Check Full Holiday List

As banking services continue to be digitized, many daily transactions can be completed online. However, for certain important services, visiting a bank branch remains essential. If you’re planning such a visit in the upcoming week, here’s what you need to know about bank holidays from June 16 to June 22, 2025, based on the Reserve Bank of India’s official calendar.

Banks Closed on Sunday, June 22

According to the RBI’s bank holiday schedule, banks across India will remain closed on Sunday, June 22, as part of the standard weekly holiday. No additional state or national holidays fall during the week of June 16–22.

Also Read: SBI Life Simplifies Claim Process for Families of Air India AI-171 Crash Victims

Banks Open on Saturday, June 21

Banks will remain open on Saturday, June 21, since it is the third Saturday of the month. As per RBI norms, banks are only closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Therefore, full in-branch services will be available on this day.

Bank Working Hours

Here are the general working hours for major Indian banks:

SBI, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank : 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

: 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. ICICI, HDFC, Axis, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank : Typically 9:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. (some branches may close by 3:30 P.M.)

: Typically 9:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. (some branches may close by 3:30 P.M.) Bank of Baroda : 9:45 A.M. to 4:45 P.M. or 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

: 9:45 A.M. to 4:45 P.M. or 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Canara Bank: 10:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.

These timings may vary slightly by location and branch.

Regular weekly holiday: banks will be closed across the country.

June 15, Sunday – Regular weekly holiday; banks will be closed across the country.

June 22, Sunday – Banks will remain closed nationwide for the regular Sunday holiday.

June 27, Friday – Banks in Odisha and Manipur will be closed on account of Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra).

June 28, Saturday – Banks across India will be closed for the fourth Saturday of the month.

June 29, Sunday – Sunday holiday; banks will be closed nationwide.

June 30, Monday – Banks in Mizoram will remain closed due to the state holiday Remna Ni

Online Banking Services Remain Unaffected

While physical branches may close on holidays, online banking remains fully functional. Customers can continue using:

Internet and mobile banking

UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS

ATM and card services

Online service requests like cheque book applications, standing instructions, locker services, etc.

If you have urgent banking needs next week, plan your visit between June 17 and 21, avoiding Sunday, June 22.