Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, May 17? Find Out Here

Hyderabad: Banks across India remain closed on various national, regional, and RBI-mandated holidays. Understanding when banks are open or closed can help you plan your financial activities effectively. Here’s a guide to the bank holidays in May 2025 and what customers should know about bank operations.

Are Banks Open Today?

Since May 17, 2025, falls on the third Saturday, banks will be open and operate during their regular Saturday hours. However, as per RBI regulations, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. So, if you are visiting a branch today, you will be able to access all regular services.

Bank Holidays in May 2025

Here’s a list of the scheduled bank holidays in May 2025:

May 18 (Sunday) — Weekly Off (All banks closed)

— Weekly Off (All banks closed) May 24 (Saturday) — Weekly Off (Fourth Saturday, banks closed)

— Weekly Off (Fourth Saturday, banks closed) May 25 (Sunday) — Weekly Off (All banks closed)

— Weekly Off (All banks closed) May 26 (Monday) — Kazi Nazrul Islam’s Birthday (Banks closed in Tripura)

— Kazi Nazrul Islam’s Birthday (Banks closed in Tripura) May 29 (Thursday) — Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Banks closed in Himachal Pradesh)

Where to Check Bank Holidays?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorizes holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, RTGS holidays, and banks’ account-closing days. Customers are advised to refer to the official RBI website and notifications to stay updated on whether banks are open or closed on specific days.

It is important to note that bank holidays vary by state to accommodate local holidays and regional festivals. For the most accurate information, it is recommended that customers confirm the holiday schedule with their nearest bank branch. This ensures that customers are prepared for any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.

How to Access Bank Services on a Bank Holiday

Even when banks are closed, digital banking provides customers the convenience of managing accounts online. You can still access various banking services such as:

Fund transfers using NEFT or RTGS via online banking

using or via online banking Online applications for demand drafts, chequebooks, and other services

for demand drafts, chequebooks, and other services Card-related services, including applying for debit, credit, or ATM cards

Digital banking ensures that you can manage your finances without visiting a physical branch, even during holidays.