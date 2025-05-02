May 2025 Bank Holidays: Are Banks Closed on May 3? Check Full Month Schedule City-Wise

New Delhi: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks across most parts of the country will remain open on Saturday, May 3, 2025, as it is the first Saturday of the month. Banking services will function as usual on this day, but customers are advised to stay informed about several upcoming regional holidays scheduled throughout May.

Regular Weekend Closures and Local Holidays Apply

In line with RBI norms, banks in India are closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Beyond these, various state-specific holidays are observed depending on regional festivals and events. Customers are encouraged to check their local holiday schedules to avoid inconvenience.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in May 2025

Sunday, May 4: Regular weekly holiday across India.

Regular weekly holiday across India. Wednesday, May 7: Banks in Gangtok will be closed due to the 2025 Panchayat Elections.

Banks in will be closed due to the 2025 Panchayat Elections. Friday, May 9: Kolkata will observe a bank holiday to mark Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary .

will observe a bank holiday to mark . Monday, May 12: Buddha Purnima will result in bank closures in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar .

will result in bank closures in . Friday, May 16: State Day in Sikkim , with local bank closures.

in , with local bank closures. Monday, May 26: In Tripura , banks will remain shut to honor the birth anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam .

In , banks will remain shut to honor the . Thursday, May 29: Banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Additionally, banks in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru were already closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day and Labour Day.

Digital Banking Services to Remain Active

While physical bank branches may close during these holidays, digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile apps, and ATMs will continue to operate without disruption. Customers can perform transactions like NEFT/RTGS transfers, credit card payments, and standing instruction setups online.

To avoid last-minute issues, customers are advised to verify holiday-specific branch closures with their local banks or check the RBI’s official website for state-wise notifications.

