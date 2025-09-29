Banks Across India to Remain Closed from September 29 to October 5, Customers Advised to Plan Ahead

Hyderabad: With the festive season in full swing, banks across India will observe multiple holidays from September 29 to October 5 due to major festivals including Durga Puja, Navratri, Dussehra, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has outlined the schedule, urging customers to plan their banking activities in advance.

According to the RBI, bank closures during the week will be both regional and national. On September 29 (Monday), banks in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati will remain closed for Maha Saptami of Durga Puja. On September 30 (Tuesday), Durga Ashtami will prompt closures in cities including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi.

October 1 (Wednesday) will see banks shut in a large number of cities—including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram—on account of the culmination of Navratri, Maha Navami, Dussehra, Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami, and Durga Puja festivities.

A pan-India holiday is scheduled on October 2 (Thursday) for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, alongside Dussehra and other regional celebrations such as Sri Sri Sankardev’s birth anniversary. Banks in areas like Gangtok will remain closed on October 3 (Friday) and October 4 (Saturday) due to Durga Puja observances. October 5 (Sunday) is a weekly off, affecting banks nationwide.

Customers are advised to complete any urgent transactions ahead of the holidays. Digital banking options—including UPI, net banking, and mobile apps—can be used to avoid disruptions. The official holiday list is available on the RBI website, and customers are encouraged to confirm specific closures with their local branches, as regional festivals may lead to additional holidays.

Major banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will follow the RBI-mandated schedule, and second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays, are standard non-working days.

Planning ahead, especially for cash withdrawals, payments, or other essential banking services, is crucial to avoid inconveniences during the festive week.