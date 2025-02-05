Banks and Government Offices to Remain Closed Tomorrow on February 5

New Delhi: The national capital is set to vote in the Delhi Assembly Elections on Wednesday, February 5, with polling scheduled across all 70 constituencies. Voting will take place from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and results will be announced on February 8 by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Bank Holiday and Office Closures

In an effort to encourage maximum voter participation, the Delhi government has declared February 5 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This means that banks, government offices, and many private establishments will remain closed on polling day. However, essential services such as hospitals, emergency services, and public transport will remain operational.

Paid Leave for Haryana Employees, Leave for Noida and Gurugram Workers

Employees in Haryana who are registered voters in Delhi will be granted a paid holiday to cast their votes. Additionally, those working in Noida and Gurugram but registered to vote in Delhi can request leave from their employer under Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Employers are legally obligated to grant leave to enable employees to exercise their voting rights.

Also Read: Hyderabad Schools Changed Class 10 Pre-Final Exam Timings for Ramzan; Check Revised Timetable

Delhi Metro and Bus Services on Election Day

To facilitate voter movement and election-related activities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special operating hours for February 5. Metro services will start at 4:00 AM, running at 30-minute intervals until 6:00 AM, after which regular schedules will resume. To accommodate election officials and duty personnel, services will also be extended beyond regular hours on election night.

Delhi’s bus services will also function as usual, ensuring smooth transportation for voters and polling staff.

ECI’s Appeal for High Voter Turnout

The Election Commission has urged citizens to step out and vote in large numbers, emphasizing the importance of democratic participation. Voters are advised to arrive early at polling stations to avoid long queues and carry their Voter ID or any other government-approved identification document for verification.

With all necessary arrangements in place, Delhi is set for a crucial day of voting, which will determine the political leadership of the city for the next five years.