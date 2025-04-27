Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days in May 2025: Know When and Plan Your Transactions

As April draws to a close, banks across the country are gearing up for a busy month ahead. However, if you need to complete any banking tasks in May, it’s essential to be aware of the upcoming holidays to avoid any inconvenience. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of bank holidays for May 2025, with a total of 12 days when banks will remain closed. These holidays may vary from state to state, so it’s important to plan ahead.

Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2025

01 May 2025 (Thursday) – Holiday in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Imphal, Kochi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

– Holiday in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Imphal, Kochi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram. 04 May 2025 (Sunday) – Banks across the country will remain closed for the weekend holiday.

– Banks across the country will remain closed for the weekend holiday. 09 May 2025 (Friday) – Holiday in West Bengal on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

– Holiday in West Bengal on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti. 10 May 2025 (Saturday) – Banks will remain closed due to the second Saturday of the month.

– Banks will remain closed due to the second Saturday of the month. 11 May 2025 (Sunday) – Holiday for banks across the country due to the weekend holiday.

– Holiday for banks across the country due to the weekend holiday. 12 May 2025 (Monday) – Holiday in several states including Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal for Buddha Purnima.

– Holiday in several states including Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal for Buddha Purnima. 16 May 2025 (Friday) – Holiday in Sikkim on the occasion of Annual Day.

– Holiday in Sikkim on the occasion of Annual Day. 18 May 2025 (Sunday) – Banks across the country will remain closed for the weekend holiday.

– Banks across the country will remain closed for the weekend holiday. 24 May 2025 (Saturday) – Banks will remain closed due to the fourth Saturday of the month.

– Banks will remain closed due to the fourth Saturday of the month. 25 May 2025 (Sunday) – Weekend Off.

– Weekend Off. 26 May 2025 (Monday) – Banks in Tripura will remain closed on the birth anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

– Banks in Tripura will remain closed on the birth anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. 29 May 2025 (Thursday) – Holiday in Shimla for Maharana Pratap’s birth anniversary.

Bank Services Available Online

While these holidays may cause banks to remain closed, there is no need for concern. Thanks to the advancements in technology, banking services are available online, and customers can easily complete various banking tasks from the comfort of their homes. Whether it’s transferring money, checking account balances, paying bills, or other essential services, you can use online banking platforms to manage your finances efficiently even on holidays.

The RBI has assured customers that online banking remains operational, ensuring that there is no disruption in services, even when banks are closed for local festivals or national holidays.

Plan Ahead for May’s Bank Holidays

To avoid any delays or issues, customers are encouraged to plan their banking activities in advance, keeping in mind the days when banks will be closed. While online services will be available, certain tasks like cash withdrawals or visiting the branch for specific services may require visiting the bank before or after the holiday dates. Stay informed and make use of digital banking platforms to manage your finances smoothly throughout May 2025.