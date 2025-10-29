Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days, RBI Releases List of Holidays for November 2025

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the official list of bank holidays for November 2025. According to the schedule, banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days during the month, including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and several regional and festival-specific holidays.

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance, particularly for cash transactions, cheque clearances, and other in-person services, to avoid any inconvenience during the extended holiday breaks.

Here’s a detailed look at the state-wise holiday schedule for November 2025:

November 1 (Saturday): Banks in Karnataka will remain closed for Karnataka Rajyotsava, while in Uttarakhand, banks will be shut for the Igas-Bagwal festival.

Weekly holiday. November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima will be observed across several states and Union Territories; banks in these regions will remain closed.

Weekly holiday. November 11 (Tuesday): Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on the occasion of Lahab Duchen.

Weekly holiday. November 25 (Tuesday): Banks in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh will remain closed in observance of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day.

While nationalized and private banks will observe these closures, online banking and mobile banking services will continue to function normally, allowing customers to carry out digital transactions without disruption.