Banks to Remain Closed from April 12–14: Check State-Wise April Holiday Calendar

Banks across India are set to remain closed for three consecutive days starting Saturday, April 12, until Monday, April 14, due to the combination of the second Saturday, Sunday, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. While the closure applies nationwide, some variations exist depending on the state.

Reason Behind the 3-Day Bank Closure

April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday – regular bank holiday as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines

Second Saturday – regular bank holiday as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines April 13 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

Weekly holiday April 14 (Monday): Public holiday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, also coinciding with Vishu, Bohag Bihu, and Tamil New Year in some states

Due to these holidays, several bank branches will not be operational during this period.

No Impact on Online Banking

Despite the closure of physical bank branches, online banking services will remain fully operational. Customers can continue to perform digital transactions, pay bills, and access other services via net banking and mobile banking platforms.

Full List of Bank Holidays in April 2025

Holiday Date Day Year-End Bank Closing / Sarhul April 1 Tuesday Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday April 5 Saturday Mahavir Jayanti April 10 Thursday Ambedkar Jayanti / Vishu / Bihu / Tamil New Year April 14 Monday Bengali New Year / Himachal Day April 15 Tuesday Bohag Bihu April 16 Wednesday Good Friday April 18 Friday Garia Puja April 21 Monday Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti April 29 Tuesday Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya April 30 Wednesday

State-Wise Bank Holiday Schedule

Bank closure days vary slightly by state. For example:

Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra): April 1, 10, 14, 18

April 1, 10, 14, 18 Kolkata (West Bengal): April 1, 10, 14, 15, 16, 18

April 1, 10, 14, 15, 16, 18 Chennai (Tamil Nadu): April 1, 10, 14, 18

April 1, 10, 14, 18 Hyderabad (Telangana): April 1, 5, 14, 18

April 1, 5, 14, 18 Bengaluru (Karnataka): April 1, 10, 14, 18, 30

Residents should consult their respective state’s holiday list before visiting bank branches.

Stock Market Also to Observe Holiday

The Indian stock market will be closed on April 14 (Monday) on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, in addition to regular weekends. In total, the market will be closed for 11 days during the month, including weekends and other public holidays.

Conclusion

While physical banking operations will pause temporarily, digital services continue to provide round-the-clock access. Customers are advised to plan any in-person banking transactions accordingly and make use of online platforms during this extended weekend.

4o