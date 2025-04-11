Banks to Remain Closed from April 12–14: Check State-Wise April Holiday Calendar
Banks across India are set to remain closed for three consecutive days starting Saturday, April 12, until Monday, April 14, due to the combination of the second Saturday, Sunday, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. While the closure applies nationwide, some variations exist depending on the state.
Reason Behind the 3-Day Bank Closure
- April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday – regular bank holiday as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines
- April 13 (Sunday): Weekly holiday
- April 14 (Monday): Public holiday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, also coinciding with Vishu, Bohag Bihu, and Tamil New Year in some states
Due to these holidays, several bank branches will not be operational during this period.
No Impact on Online Banking
Despite the closure of physical bank branches, online banking services will remain fully operational. Customers can continue to perform digital transactions, pay bills, and access other services via net banking and mobile banking platforms.
Full List of Bank Holidays in April 2025
|Holiday
|Date
|Day
|Year-End Bank Closing / Sarhul
|April 1
|Tuesday
|Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
|April 5
|Saturday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 10
|Thursday
|Ambedkar Jayanti / Vishu / Bihu / Tamil New Year
|April 14
|Monday
|Bengali New Year / Himachal Day
|April 15
|Tuesday
|Bohag Bihu
|April 16
|Wednesday
|Good Friday
|April 18
|Friday
|Garia Puja
|April 21
|Monday
|Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti
|April 29
|Tuesday
|Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya
|April 30
|Wednesday
State-Wise Bank Holiday Schedule
Bank closure days vary slightly by state. For example:
- Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra): April 1, 10, 14, 18
- Kolkata (West Bengal): April 1, 10, 14, 15, 16, 18
- Chennai (Tamil Nadu): April 1, 10, 14, 18
- Hyderabad (Telangana): April 1, 5, 14, 18
- Bengaluru (Karnataka): April 1, 10, 14, 18, 30
Residents should consult their respective state’s holiday list before visiting bank branches.
Stock Market Also to Observe Holiday
The Indian stock market will be closed on April 14 (Monday) on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, in addition to regular weekends. In total, the market will be closed for 11 days during the month, including weekends and other public holidays.
Conclusion
While physical banking operations will pause temporarily, digital services continue to provide round-the-clock access. Customers are advised to plan any in-person banking transactions accordingly and make use of online platforms during this extended weekend.
