Banks to Remain Shut for 3 Days – Check Dates and Mark Your Calendar Now

Bank customers across India should prepare for limited access to in-branch services this week, as a combination of weekend closures and public holidays will lead to multiple non-working days. Banks were shut on Sunday, May 11, and will also remain closed on Monday, May 12, in observance of Buddha Purnima, creating a two-day break for banking operations in several states.

RBI’s Holiday List Includes Regional Observances

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes an annual calendar listing national, regional, and weekend holidays. Banks in India close on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, with additional closures for state-specific observances. While digital services remain active, cheque clearances and some physical transactions will be paused.

Bank Holiday Schedule: May 11–18, 2025

Here’s a quick summary of this week’s upcoming bank holidays:

May 11 (Sunday): Regular weekly holiday; banks nationwide remained shut.

Regular weekly holiday; banks nationwide remained shut. May 12 (Monday): Buddha Purnima – banks closed in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, and more .

– banks closed in cities including . May 16 (Friday): State Day in Sikkim – banks will be closed in the state.

– banks will be closed in the state. May 18 (Sunday): Weekly closure for all banks.

Customers, especially those in regions observing Buddha Purnima and Sikkim, are advised to complete banking tasks early in the week to avoid inconvenience.

Digital Services Will Remain Available

Despite branch closures, internet banking, mobile apps, and ATMs will function as usual. Users can still access services like:

Fund transfers

Bill payments

Account management

Balance enquiries

However, cheque clearances and promissory note transactions may be delayed during the holidays.

Check With Your Local Branch for State-Specific Information

As bank holidays vary from state to state, customers are encouraged to verify closures through their local branch or official bank websites. Planning ahead can help avoid disruptions—especially during weeks like this, when multiple holidays fall in close succession.