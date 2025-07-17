Flex War in Hyderabad: Banners Accuse Revanth Reddy Govt of A-to-Z Corruption

Banners Accuse Revanth Reddy Govt: Secunderabad witnessed political tension on Thursday after a series of provocative hoardings appeared overnight in the Cantonment area. The banners, placed near the Jubilee Bus Stop, alleged rampant corruption in the Congress-led state government, stirring controversy.

Banners Accuse Revanth Reddy Govt: Congress CM Revanth Reddy’s Family Alleged to Benefit from Contracts

The hoardings directly accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of favoring his family and relatives by awarding them major government contracts. The banners claimed that commissions were being collected in exchange for awarding tenders, raising serious allegations of nepotism and misuse of power.

BRS Leaders Allegedly Behind the Hoardings

Initial reports suggest that local BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leaders were responsible for putting up the hoardings. The posters highlighted several issues including land scams, illegal activities, attacks on farmers, fake investment schemes, and unauthorized demolitions under the current Congress administration.

Authorities Act Swiftly to Remove Banners

The Cantonment authorities responded promptly to the incident. Considering the sensitive nature of the content and its potential to damage the government’s image, the controversial banners were removed early in the morning. Officials confirmed that no prior permission had been taken for installing the hoardings.

Political Tensions on the Rise

This incident has escalated tensions between the BRS and the ruling Congress party. While no official statement has been released by the Chief Minister’s Office, the move is being seen as a targeted political attack ahead of upcoming civic and local elections.

Conclusion

The flex banner controversy in Secunderabad reflects the intensifying political battle in Telangana. With accusations flying high and public displays turning into battlegrounds, the incident may further polarize political discourse in the region.