Banton Replaces Injured Bethell in England Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Dubai: England have named Tom Banton as a replacement for the injured Jacob Bethell in their 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE.

Bethell, who suffered a left hamstring injury during the ongoing ODI series against India, had been in excellent form, scoring a half-century in the opening game. His impressive performances had earned him a spot in England’s Champions Trophy plans, but the injury has ruled him out of the prestigious event.

Also Read: Gill and Rohit Closing in on No. 1 ODI Ranking Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Banton’s Call-Up After Stellar ILT20 Performances

Tom Banton, who had already replaced Bethell in the ongoing ODI series against India, earned his place in the Champions Trophy squad following a series of outstanding performances in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been in scintillating form, accumulating 493 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 54.77, including two centuries. His explosive batting displays have made him the leading run-scorer of the competition, further solidifying his credentials for England’s white-ball setup.

Although Banton made his ODI debut for England in 2020, he has only featured in six matches, scoring 134 runs. His recent form, however, suggests that he could play a crucial role in England’s Champions Trophy campaign.

England’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

England’s Champions Trophy campaign is scheduled to begin on February 22, when they will face Australia in Lahore.

England’s Updated Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Jos Buttler (c)

Jofra Archer

Gus Atkinson

Tom Banton

Harry Brook

Brydon Carse

Ben Duckett

Jamie Overton

Jamie Smith

Liam Livingstone

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Saqib Mahmood

Phil Salt

Mark Wood

England’s Group Stage Fixtures:

February 22: England vs Australia, Lahore

England vs Australia, Lahore February 26: England vs Afghanistan, Lahore

England vs Afghanistan, Lahore March 1: England vs South Africa, Karachi