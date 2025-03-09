BAPS Hindu Temple Vandalised in California with ‘Anti-India’ Graffiti

California: A BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, one of the largest Hindu temples in California, located in Chino Hills, was vandalised on Sunday with “Anti-India” graffiti. The defacement has raised concerns in the local Hindu community, who have vowed to stand united against such acts of hate.

The official page of BAPS in the United States addressed the incident, posting a message of resilience on social media. “We will never let hate take root,” said BAPS Public Affairs in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The organisation emphasized that peace, compassion, and unity would prevail despite the act of desecration.

“In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail,” the post read.

Community Response and ‘Anti-Hindu’ Messages

The graffiti contained phrases such as “Hindus go back,” which alarmed the local Hindu community and sparked outrage. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also condemned the attack, linking it to the upcoming “Khalistan referendum” in Los Angeles.

Also Read: India-US Strategic Friendship to Remain Strong Under Trump’s Leadership, Says Expert

“Another Hindu Temple vandalised – this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination,” CoHNA posted. The organisation has called for a thorough investigation into the incident, citing previous cases of temple vandalism in recent years.

Previous Incidents of Temple Vandalism

This act of vandalism in Chino Hills follows a disturbing trend of similar incidents. Last year, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento was targeted on the night of September 25. This attack occurred less than 10 days after another incident at the BAPS Mandir in New York.

CoHNA also highlighted the ongoing issue of temple desecration and urged for increased protection of Hindu places of worship. The advocacy group is committed to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America and addressing issues that affect the Hindu community.

Authorities Yet to Issue Official Statement

As of now, the Chino Hills Police Department has not released an official statement regarding the incident. The local Hindu community, along with national advocacy groups, are calling for swift action and accountability for those responsible for this hateful act.