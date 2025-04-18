Barrier-Less Tolling with ANPR-FASTag: How It Works and What It Means for You

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is working on implementing an advanced ANPR-FASTag-based barrier-less tolling system at select toll plazas across India. This move aims to revolutionize highway travel by ensuring smooth, seamless, and contactless toll collection.

What is ANPR-FASTag Technology?

The new system combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) with the current FASTag RFID technology. ANPR uses image processing and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to detect and read vehicle number plates, while FASTag facilitates automatic toll payments via radio-frequency identification.

No Need to Stop at Toll Plazas

Under this system, vehicles won’t need to halt at toll booths. Instead, ANPR cameras will identify the vehicle and FASTag will handle the payment, resulting in a barrier-free flow of traffic, reduced congestion, and shorter travel times.

Clarification on Satellite-Based Tolling

Amid rumors, the ministry clarified that there is no decision to implement satellite-based tolling from May 1, 2025. The current FASTag system will continue, and the ANPR system will complement it, not replace it.

Also Read: Waqf War in Bengal: Governor’s Unplanned Move Sparks Political Showdown

What Happens if You Don’t Comply?

In cases of non-compliance, e-notices will be sent to violators. Continued failure to pay may result in penalties or suspension of FASTag accounts, the ministry warned.

When Will It Be Implemented Nationwide?

While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for implementing the system at select locations, a full-scale rollout across the country will depend on the system’s performance, efficiency, and user feedback.

Key Benefits of ANPR-FASTag Tolling System

No vehicle halts required

Reduced travel time

Real-time toll deduction

Enhanced transparency and enforcement

Stay tuned for further updates on the ANPR-FASTag rollout as India moves towards smarter and faster highway infrastructure.