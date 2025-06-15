Basar Horror: Six Devotees from Hyderabad Drown in Godavari River

Nirmal: A religious trip turned into a heartbreaking tragedy as six devotees from Hyderabad drowned in the Godavari River while taking a holy dip at Basar, the revered temple town in Telangana. The group had come to visit the famous Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam over the weekend.

Victims Identified as Teenagers from Dilsukhnagar

According to Basar Police, the deceased were identified as:

Rakesh (17)

Vinod (18)

Madan (18)

Ruthvik

Bharath

All of them were from Chintalbazar in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. The bodies of five devotees have been recovered, while a search is ongoing to locate the sixth.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Group of 18 Had Come to Offer Prayers at Basar Temple

A total of 18 members from three families had traveled to Basar for a weekend pilgrimage. While taking a dip in the river, six young men ventured into a deeper section of the Godavari despite not knowing how to swim. The strong river current quickly overwhelmed them, leading to the fatal accident.

Search and Rescue Operation Launched

After receiving a distress call from the victims’ family members, local police and rescue teams rushed to the spot. Expert divers were deployed, and five bodies were retrieved. Search operations are still underway to recover the remaining body.

Also Read: DA Hike Announced in Telangana: Big Relief for Government Staff

Authorities Urge Caution at River Bathing Points

Local officials and police have appealed to visitors and devotees to avoid deep-water areas and follow safety guidelines, especially during river festivals and pilgrimage trips. The incident highlights the need for better crowd management and warning signs at popular bathing ghats.

Pilgrimage Turns Fatal: Community in Shock

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Hyderabad community, particularly in the Dilsukhnagar area where the victims belonged. Families and friends are mourning the untimely loss of the young devotees.