Basheer Bagh Press Meet Turns Battleground as Political Feud Disrupts Live Conference

Hyderabad: A heated altercation broke out at the Basheer Bagh Press Club in Hyderabad between rival factions of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). The confrontation occurred during a press conference being held by INTUC(R) National President Ambati Krishnamurthy.

Press Meet Disrupted by Sanjeeva Reddy Supporters

As Ambati Krishnamurthy was addressing the media, Chandrashekhar, a close aide of veteran INTUC leader Sanjeeva Reddy, stormed the venue and attempted to disrupt the proceedings. The situation quickly escalated into a verbal and physical confrontation between the two groups.

Police Intervention at Abids Prevents Escalation

The Abids Police were alerted and swiftly intervened to prevent further chaos. Law enforcement took Sanjeeva Reddy’s supporters into custody to restore peace at the venue. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident has brought to light the growing internal rift within the trade union.

Power Struggle Intensifies Within INTUC Leadership

This public display of division highlights the ongoing leadership dispute within INTUC, with both the Sanjeeva Reddy faction and Ambati Krishnamurthy-led INTUC(R) vying for recognition and control. The clash has raised concerns among union members and the broader labor community over the stability of one of India’s oldest trade organizations.