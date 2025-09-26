Bathukamma Kunta Reborn: CM Revanth to Inaugurate Restored Lake Today

After decades of neglect, encroachment, and disputes, Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet has been brought back to life, emerging as a symbol of revival and community pride. Once lost under layers of debris, weeds, and unauthorized occupation, the lake has now been restored into a scenic waterbody, ready to be unveiled by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on September 26.

Residents who once saw the pond choked with thorny bushes and construction waste now describe it as a picture of beauty, filled with water and greenery. Many say the transformation has turned disbelief into celebration, with locals expressing gratitude to the government and the HYDRA task force for freeing the lake from the clutches of land grabbers.

Officials note that Bathukamma Kunta has not only regained its name but also achieved national recognition as an example of how determined action can protect urban water bodies. The revival has been hailed as proof of the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

Inspiration Behind HYDRA

The successful restoration of Bathukamma Kunta played a key role in shaping the HYDRA (Hyderabad Development and Restoration Authority) initiative. Conceived by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in July 2024, HYDRA was launched to strengthen the city’s resilience against flooding and reclaim encroached lakes. Commissioner A.V. Ranganath explained that the restoration demonstrates how reviving lakes across Hyderabad can significantly reduce urban flooding.

Earlier, even a spell of rain would submerge Bathukamma Kunta’s surroundings. Now, floodwater naturally drains into the revived pond, preventing inundation in nearby neighborhoods. Remarkably, the project was completed in just five months, with works worth ₹7.15 crore, proving that with persistence, neglected water bodies can be restored.

From Disputes to Resolution

The pond’s history has been marred by encroachments and legal battles. For decades, individuals such as Syed Azam, Syed Jahangir, and A. Sudhakar Reddy claimed ownership, relying on unregistered agreements and blocking development. HYDRA, in collaboration with Revenue, Irrigation, and GHMC departments, traced the lake’s history through surveys and records. Courts repeatedly affirmed that the disputed land was indeed part of the lake, paving the way for restoration.

Proof That the Lake Lives

When excavators began desilting earlier this summer, water welled up almost instantly, proving that Bathukamma Kunta had only been buried, not lost. Locals recall how joy erupted as the pond came back to life, silencing those who had claimed it was no longer a lake.

According to official surveys, Bathukamma Kunta originally spread over 14.06 acres, with a total extent of 16.13 acres including its buffer zone. Today, only 5.15 acres remain due to decades of encroachment, but within this space, HYDRA has successfully rebuilt the water body.

With its revival, Bathukamma Kunta is now being hailed as a model for urban lake restoration. As residents prepare to welcome the Chief Minister with traditional Bathukammas on the day of inauguration, they see the lake not just as a restored water body but as a symbol of resilience, community effort, and renewed hope for Hyderabad’s future.