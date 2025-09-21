Bathukamma Spirit Fills Telangana: Govt Prepares 384 Ponds, 45,000 Lights for Festivities

Hyderabad: People in Telangana are busy preparing for the Bathukamma festival. The celebrations, which began on Sunday on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya, will continue for nine days. The government has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate Bathukamma in a grand manner and highlight the spirit of public unity.

Bathukamma is a major festival for women, during which they worship flowers and nature. It is a symbol of Telangana’s culture and traditions, celebrated collectively by girls and women. The Bathukamma festival reflects the communal lifestyle and unity of Telangana, where people share both joys and sorrows. From the first day to the final day, known as “Saddula Bathukamma,” the state witnesses a festive atmosphere.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Orders Prestige Planning for Medaram Jatara, Emphasizes Tribal Traditions

According to GHMC officials, special arrangements have been made across Hyderabad city. This year, 384 ponds, temporary water tanks and immersion points have been prepared. For the convenience of the public, 82 temporary toilets and 45,000 decorative lights have been installed, while 1,450 sanitation staff will be deployed at the festival venues.

The main venues for the celebrations include People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, LB Stadium, Jalavihar, Kapra Cheruvu, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, Saroor Nagar Tank, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Begumpet and Serilingampally. Cleanliness drives, mosquito spraying and safety measures have also been undertaken at all ponds.

Officials stated that this year’s Bathukamma festival is being celebrated in a grand manner with the support of women’s groups, volunteers and local communities.