Battle of Generations’: 14-Year-Old Suryavanshi Bows to Legend MS Dhoni in Emotional Moment

In a historic and emotional showdown in IPL 2025, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player in IPL history, clashed with 43-year-old MS Dhoni, the oldest-ever player, during the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Dream Debut: 57 Off 33 Balls

Suryavanshi showcased his incredible potential by top-scoring with 57 runs off just 33 deliveries, guiding Rajasthan Royals to a commanding six-wicket victory. His knock included four boundaries and four towering sixes, ensuring RR chased down CSK’s 187/8 with 17 balls to spare.

Also Read: Blood Cancer Cured in 9 Days! Major Breakthrough by Indian Doctors — What is ‘Vel-CAR-T’?

A Touching Moment: Suryavanshi Seeks Blessings from MS Dhoni

Following the match, cricket fans witnessed a heartwarming moment when Suryavanshi touched Dhoni’s feet in a traditional Indian gesture of respect. The image of the young rising star bowing to the legendary former India captain quickly went viral, symbolizing a powerful moment of sportsmanship and generational transition.

RR Bowlers Set the Stage Before Suryavanshi’s Heroics

Earlier, Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak starred with the ball, grabbing three wickets each, to restrict CSK to a below-par 187/8. Despite a fighting total, CSK’s bowling failed to contain the fearless young Royals.

Rajasthan’s Chase: Power-Packed from the Start

Opening the innings with Sanju Samson, Suryavanshi contributed to RR reaching 56/1 at the end of the powerplay. The duo played elegant shots, including a down-the-ground six by Samson off Ravichandran Ashwin and Suryavanshi’s backfoot six against Noor Ahmad.

Suryavanshi’s fearless batting continued as he hit two massive sixes off Ravindra Jadeja, and reached his maiden IPL fifty with a towering six off Noor Ahmad.

Samson and Suryavanshi Fall, But Jurel and Hetmyer Finish in Style

Samson was eventually dismissed by Ashwin, followed shortly by Suryavanshi, who fell for 57 after mistiming a shot. Despite a few more wickets, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer ensured a calm finish. Jurel smashed a winning six off Matheesha Pathirana to seal a high note exit for Rajasthan Royals.

CSK’s Playoff Hopes Fade

This defeat means CSK are now at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, and can only avoid a last-place finish if they beat the Gujarat Titans by a significant margin in their final match.