BB 19: Tanya Mittal reveals traumatic past, says father would hit her making her suicidal

Mumbai: Entrepreneur and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal recently was at the receiving end of her “mother-like” fellow contestant Kunickaa Sadanand’s extremely insensitive remarks. Recently, during a task, Kunickaa Sadanand, who was already upset with Tanya, targeted Mittal’s mother and questioned Tanya over her upbringing.

Tanya, who could not bear her mother’s insult, was extremely inconsolable and broke down badly. All housemates except Farrhana and Kunickaa were seen consoling a weeping Tanya. While crying, Tanya was heard talking about a traumatic phase of her past.

Talking to Gaurav, Tanya, who was in tears, expressed why dragging her mother into things or questioning her way of raising her daughter triggers Tanya. She said that it has not been easy for her to reach where she is today in her professional space. “My father would charge at me to hit, and my mother would save me,” revealed a weeping Tanya.

“It was very tough for me to get permission to run a business or even wear sarees and do what I want to do in life. I have had to fight hard with my own family. Had I not, I would have got married at 19. I had become suicidal and tried to die too,” she revealed. A stunned Gaurav and Nehal tried to calm Tanya down, who just couldn’t stop her tears.

Despite Tanya’s tears and weeping, Kunickaa seemed unaffected and called her crying drama. All housemates lashed out at Kunickaa for being rigid, extremely shrewd and two-faced. Kunickaa also stated that even if Tanya’s mother comes to the show, she will question her on Tanya’s upbringing to her face. Viewers seemed to be extremely upset with Kunickaa’s attitude.