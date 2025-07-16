42% BC Reservation Quota in Local Body Elections to Reshape Grassroots Politics in Telangana

BC Reservation Quota in Local Body Elections: With the Congress-led Telangana government conducting a caste census across the state, recent figures have confirmed that Backward Classes (BCs) constitute 56% of the total population. In response to this data, the government is preparing to significantly boost BC representation in local governance by increasing their reservation quota to 42% in upcoming local body elections.

BC Reservation Quota in Local Body Elections: From 22% to 42%: A Major Leap in BC Representation

Previously, only 22% reservation was allocated to BCs. Despite this limited quota, BC candidates won a large number of general category seats in the 2019 Panchayat and Parishad elections, reflecting their grassroots strength. Encouraged by these results and driven by electoral promises made at Kamareddy during the assembly campaign, the Congress government has now issued an ordinance to raise the reservation to 42%.

Strong Performance by BCs in 2019 Local Elections

In the 2019 elections:

311 gram panchayats went to polls in Mancherial district.

went to polls in Mancherial district. BCs had reservations in 49 panchayats but won 83 general seats , bringing their total to 132 panchayats .

but won , bringing their total to . Out of 130 MPTC seats , 13 were BC reserved , and BCs secured 38 general seats , totaling 51 wins .

, , and BCs secured , totaling . For ZPTC seats, BCs held 2 reserved and won 4 general seats, securing 6 out of 16 ZPTC seats.

These results showcased BCs’ ability to win even beyond their reserved segments.

BC Associations Demand Substantial Representation

BC associations across Telangana have demanded that the government honor its commitment and ensure fair representation. With over half the population belonging to BC communities, leaders argue that 42% reservation is not just fair but necessary to reflect the state’s social structure. Many also seek sub-quotas within the 42% to benefit marginalized castes that have historically been left out of political participation.

Legal and Legislative Steps Underway

The government is moving swiftly:

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to amend the Panchayati Raj Act, 2018 .

a proposal to amend the . The proposal has been sent to the Governor for approval via an ordinance .

via an . Once approved, the Panchayati Raj Department will finalise the new reservations and submit them to the State Election Commission (SEC).

This action will pave the way for MPTC, ZPTC, MPP, and Zilla Parishad elections under the new quota rules.

Local Elections Expected by August-End

Sources indicate that local body elections may be completed by the end of August 2025.

The SEC is preparing to release an election schedule once the reservation process is finalised.

Both the Panchayati Raj Department and the State Election Commission are working in coordination to meet the deadline.

and the are working in coordination to meet the deadline. Aspirants, especially from BC communities, are actively lobbying for party tickets in anticipation of increased opportunities.

Momentum Builds for BC Political Empowerment

With a 42% reservation mandate, the upcoming local elections are set to transform the political landscape for BC communities in Telangana. This historic move is not only expected to correct representational imbalances but also strengthen grassroots democracy by enabling a broader spectrum of castes to participate in governance.

As Telangana prepares for one of its most inclusive local elections yet, all eyes are on how this reservation reform will reshape power structures across the state.