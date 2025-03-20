BCCI Announces Rs 58 Crore Cash Reward for Champions Trophy-Winning Indian Team

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a generous cash reward of Rs 58 crore for Team India after their impressive victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This reward is intended to honor the players, coaching and support staff, as well as members of the selection committee.

India triumphed over New Zealand with a thrilling four-wicket win in the final on March 9, clinching their third Champions Trophy title. This victory came just nine months after they secured the 2024 T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in the final in Bridgetown.

BCCI President Roger Binny’s Statement

Roger Binny, the President of BCCI, expressed pride in the team’s achievement, stating, “Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special, and this reward recognises Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph, and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country.”

India’s Dominant Campaign

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India delivered commanding performances throughout the tournament. They began their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, followed by another six-wicket win against Pakistan. Their momentum continued with a 44-run win over New Zealand and culminated in a four-wicket victory over Australia in the semifinal.

Devajit Saikia, the BCCI Secretary, also praised the team’s exceptional efforts, saying, “The BCCI is proud to honour the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward. Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come.”

Record-Breaking Achievement

With this win, India became the first nation to secure the Champions Trophy a record three times in the history of the eight-team tournament.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla’s Tribute

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President, added, “This cash reward is a tribute to the outstanding performances delivered by the team throughout the tournament. The players exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, and their success is an inspiration to aspiring cricketers across the country. The team has once again proved that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of skill, mental toughness, and a winning mentality.”