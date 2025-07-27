BCCI can’t withdraw from Asia Cup, India-Pakistan clash to go ahead as scheduled: Sources

New Delhi: Amid the growing uncertainty over India’s match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cannot withdraw from the continental tournament, and the clash between the archrivals will go ahead as planned after the Indian board gave the green light during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, sources said.

The ACC released the Asia Cup schedule on Saturday, confirming the league stage clash between India and Pakistan will take place on September 14 after being clubbed together in Group A along with hosts UAE and Oman.

“The BCCI cannot withdraw from the tournament or the match now. The decision was agreed upon after the ACC meeting. Since India is the host nation, nothing can be changed at this stage. An official-level discussion took place, and the outcome was decided accordingly. The match will go ahead as scheduled,” BCCI sources told IANS on Sunday.

Uncertainty mounts over the India-Pakistan clash after the India Champions team, led by Yuvraj Singh, declined to play against the Pakistan Champions in Birmingham during the ongoing second season of the World Championship of Legends. This led the organisers to cancel the match.

The players made this decision in response to the heightened political tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

However, the BCCI has so far not commented on boycotting Pakistan in the continental tournament after the announcement of the Asia Cup schedule.

Ending months of speculation, ACC president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi officially announced the dates for the 17th edition of the Asia Cup on Saturday.

The tournament will be played in the T20 format, aligning with preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup, and will feature eight teams for the first time in its history.

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A, along with hosts UAE and Oman, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The top teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, followed by the final – raising the possibility of up to three India vs Pakistan encounters in the tournament.

India are the defending champions after beating Sri Lanka in the final of the 2023 edition.