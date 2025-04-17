BCCI Issues IPL Advisory After Hyderabad Businessman Linked to Corruption Tries to Approach Players

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a strong advisory to all Indian Premier League (IPL) stakeholders following intelligence from the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

The warning concerns a Hyderabad-based businessman with proven links to betting syndicates, punters, and previous corruption cases, who is allegedly trying to make contact with players and officials involved in the tournament.

IPL Stakeholders Warned Against Suspicious Businessman

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has cautioned players, coaches, support staff, franchise owners, and commentators to avoid interactions with this individual. The man is said to be actively trying to lure IPL participants using expensive gifts and social engagements.

“The individual in question has been seen near team hotels and match venues, posing as an enthusiastic fan while attempting to build connections with players and their families,” the report states.

Modus Operandi Involves Gifts and Personal Invitations

The ACSU report highlights that the man’s strategy includes:

Offering expensive gifts, including jewellery and high-end items

Inviting players and their families to lavish private parties

to lavish private parties Approaching family members of players, coaches, franchise owners , and even commentators

, and even commentators Attempting to contact relatives living abroad through social media platforms

These tactics are designed to trap individuals and extract sensitive information or influence game outcomes, a known approach used by individuals involved in match-fixing and betting scandals.

ACSU Urges Immediate Reporting of Any Suspicious Activity

The ACSU has instructed all IPL stakeholders to remain vigilant and report any interactions with the businessman. Even casual or indirect contact should be disclosed to the relevant authorities immediately.

The ACSU also reiterated that advancements in technology have increased the challenges in combating corruption, and that constant vigilance and reporting are crucial to maintaining the sport’s integrity.

BCCI Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy on Corruption

The BCCI has made it clear that it will take every necessary step to prevent corrupt practices in cricket. “We are committed to upholding the values and integrity of the game. Any attempts to influence players or stakeholders will be dealt with firmly,” the advisory noted.

Final Word: Stay Alert and Report Suspicious Behavior

As the IPL season continues, all stakeholders are urged to exercise caution, avoid any dubious engagements, and immediately inform ACSU of any suspicious contact or offers. The BCCI has reassured the cricketing community of its dedication to a clean and fair IPL 2025 season.