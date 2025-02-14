BCCI Secretary Confident in India’s ICC Champions Trophy Squad Despite Bumrah’s Absence

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has expressed confidence in India’s chances of lifting the ICC Champions Trophy despite the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah’s Absence Not a Concern for India’s Combination

Saikia, while addressing the media, emphasized that the Indian team remains a strong contender for the prestigious tournament, thanks to the careful selection by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

Harshit Rana has been named as Bumrah’s replacement, with senior pacer Mohammad Shami set to lead the pace attack, alongside Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Crush Australia by Record 174 Runs to Complete Series Sweep

“We have picked the best team for the Champions Trophy, and I believe we will win the trophy. India has such a big bench strength, and I don’t think it (Jasprit Bumrah’s absence) will have any major issue with the team combination,” Saikia said.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Form Boosts Confidence

Talking about the form of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Saikia expressed confidence in the duo’s ability to perform in the Champions Trophy.

Both players have shown great form in the recent series against England, with Rohit scoring a century in the second ODI and Kohli ending his lean run with a half-century in the final ODI, contributing to India’s series whitewash.

“Everything is very positive in the team (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in form); see the England series; the results are in front of you. The conditions in Dubai will be similar to Indian conditions, and India came out in such a good manner with a series whitewash in ODIs and a 4-1 win in T20Is. The morale and spirit of the team are at the highest level,” Saikia added.

India’s Champions Trophy Fixtures

India’s Champions Trophy campaign will begin with a match against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by encounters against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

India’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma (C)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (WK)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Mohammad Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Ravindra Jadeja

Varun Chakaravarthy

Non-Travelling Substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Shivam Dube. These players will travel to Dubai if required.