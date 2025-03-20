BCCI’s Rs 58 Crore Champions Trophy Bonus: Complete Prize Distribution Explained!

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the victorious 2025 Champions Trophy team. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that each of the 15 players and head coach Gautam Gambhir will receive Rs 3 crore as part of the prize money.

India’s Dominance in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, India showcased exceptional performance throughout the tournament. The team emerged victorious in Group A by defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. India then beat Australia by four wickets in the semi-final before claiming their third Champions Trophy title with a win against New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9.

Prize Money Breakdown

Saikia revealed that the Rs 58 crore will be distributed as follows:

Rs 3 Crore Each: The 15 players who participated in the tournament, including Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar (who didn’t play in any match), and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The 15 players who participated in the tournament, including Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar (who didn’t play in any match), and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Rs 50 Lakh Each: The rest of the coaching staff, including batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, fielding coach T Dilip, as well as support staff members like physiotherapists Kamlesh Jain and Yogesh Parmar, team doctor Aditya Daftary, throwdown specialists Raghavindraa Dvgi, Nuwan Udeneke and Dayanand Garani, masseurs Chetan Kumar, Rajeev Kumar, and Arun Kanade, and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai.

The rest of the coaching staff, including batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, fielding coach T Dilip, as well as support staff members like physiotherapists Kamlesh Jain and Yogesh Parmar, team doctor Aditya Daftary, throwdown specialists Raghavindraa Dvgi, Nuwan Udeneke and Dayanand Garani, masseurs Chetan Kumar, Rajeev Kumar, and Arun Kanade, and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai. Rs 25 Lakh Each: BCCI officials such as the media manager, liaison officer, and video analyst Hari Prasad Mohan.

Additional Reward Distribution

Rs 30 Lakh: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Rs 25 Lakh Each: The other members of the selection committee – Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, S Sharath, and Shiv Sunder Das.

ICC Prize Money and BCCI’s Recognition

In addition to the BCCI’s cash reward, the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the Indian team approximately Rs 19.45 crore, which will be distributed among the squad members. Each player will receive Rs 1,43,58,000 from this amount.

In the official statement, Saikia expressed the BCCI’s pride in honoring the players and support staff for their remarkable achievement. He emphasized that India’s dominance in world cricket was the result of years of hard work, strategic execution, and dedication.

“This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come,” Saikia stated.