Beat the Heat: Affordable Split ACs on Amazon Starting Below 30K

As the summer heat intensifies, the need for efficient and affordable cooling solutions grows. Split air conditioners have become a popular choice due to their ability to provide powerful cooling while maintaining low electricity consumption.

If you’re looking for an air conditioner that can cool your room quickly and keep the air fresh, we’ve rounded up the best low to medium-budget split ACs for you. These ACs come with convertible cooling systems, ensuring excellent performance and energy savings.

Best Budget-Friendly Split ACs for 2025

During the Amazon Sale 2025, you can grab some of the top-rated split air conditioners with a 3-star energy rating and advanced features at a discount of over 50%. These ACs range from 0.8 ton to 1.5 tons in capacity, making them ideal for homes and offices.

Here’s a list of some of the best budget-friendly split ACs that you can consider:

1. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

Capacity : 0.8 tons

: 0.8 tons Key Features: Copper condenser coil, PM 2.5 filter, inverter compressor, dry mode, air purification filter, dehumidifier, dust filter, and fast cooling. This AC is perfect for smaller rooms and ensures fast cooling.

2. Panasonic 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Buy Now Capacity : 1.4 tons Key Features : Copper condenser coil, powerful cooling modes, 7-in-1 convertible cooling, and a self-cleaning feature. It is energy-efficient and suitable for medium-sized rooms.



3. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC

Buy Now Capacity : 1.5 tons Key Features : Dual inverter compressor for powerful cooling, multiple cooling modes, sleep mode, auto clean, and fast cooling. Even in high temperatures, this AC cools the room in minutes.



4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Buy Now Capacity : 1.5 tons Key Features : Built-in anti-dust filter, inverter compressor, remote control, and dust filter. It comes with a 10-year compressor warranty and 1-year product warranty.



5. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Buy Now Capacity : 1.5 tons Key Features : Wi-Fi connectivity, energy display, variable speed compressor, and efficient cooling throughout the room. This AC is perfect for your living room, bedroom, or guest room.



Why Choose These Split ACs?

These split air conditioners not only offer powerful cooling but also come with energy-efficient features, such as inverter compressors and air purification filters, which help reduce electricity bills while keeping your room cool and fresh. Many of these models are backed by long-term warranties, making them a reliable investment.

Whether you’re cooling a small room or a medium-sized space, these 3-star energy-rated split ACs are perfect for ensuring a comfortable environment at a cost-effective price.