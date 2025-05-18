Beauty Pageant in the City of Pearls: Even Beauty Itself is Eager to Reveal Its Splendor

Dr. Shujat Ali Sufi, I.I.S., Ph.D.

Whenever a grand event takes place in Hyderabad, an unending stream of criticism flows in from countless corners. Whether the criticism is justified or not is hardly considered—people simply say whatever comes to mind. A similar reaction is being seen around the various programs involving the participants of the international beauty pageant.

Readers are well aware that this global event is not merely a contest of beauty, but also a unique opportunity to showcase India’s—particularly Telangana’s—newly blossoming cultural identity, hospitality, and development across different sectors on a global stage.

On May 13, when beauty queens from 116 countries gathered at the foot of Charminar, the scene resembled a grand festival. Linking such a significant international event to this historic part of the city deserves nothing but praise. In recent days, the group of contestants also visited Pochampally, Yadadri, and Bhongir—villages recognized by the United Nations for their handloom heritage, where traditional weaving methods are still preserved.

One controversial issue arose over the symbolic washing of the contestants’ feet, which was exaggerated into a political controversy. Opposition leaders claimed it was an insult to the women of Telangana. On social media, videos of every minor issue are circulated instantly, even when the matter is trivial. Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan stated that such matters are not worth wasting time on.

When the contestants visited the Laad Bazaar area near Charminar, they were warmly welcomed not only by merchants but also by the general public, who were thrilled to witness the beauty of the world gathered in one place.

Since their arrival on May 5 in Telangana, the beauty queens have been actively participating in various programs, including spiritual heritage walks and exhibitions of handloom products. The grand finale of the pageant is scheduled for May 31 at the HITEX Exhibition Center, starting at 5:30 PM and continuing through to the early hours of June 1. During the event, Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic will crown her successor.

This international beauty contest is undoubtedly a mark of honor for Telangana, as it brings attention to the state’s culture, traditions, IT industry, healthcare, and other areas of development. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy surely deserves praise for his efforts and dedication in bringing such a prestigious global event to the state.

Seeing the queens of beauty in Hyderabad, one can only say:

Ishq ka zauq-e-nazara muft mein badnaam hai

Husn khud betaab hai jalwa dikhane ke liye

Or we may even say:

Ilahi kaisi kaisi sooratein tu ne banayi hain

Ke har soorat kaleja se laga lene ke qabil hai