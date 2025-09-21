HyderabadCrime & Accidents

CCS Police Raid SR Nagar Beauty Spa Used for Prostitution, 3 Arrested

The CCS police conducted a raid on a beauty spa in SR Nagar, Hyderabad, which was allegedly being used as a front for prostitution.

Mohammed Yousuf
21 September 2025 - 14:59
CCS Police Raid SR Nagar Beauty Spa Used for Prostitution, 3 Arrested
CCS Police Raid SR Nagar Beauty Spa Used for Prostitution, 3 Arrested

Hyderabad: The CCS police conducted a raid on a beauty spa in SR Nagar, Hyderabad, which was allegedly being used as a front for prostitution.

During the operation, two young women and one manager were apprehended, along with a man who was also arrested. Police revealed that the arrested man was identified as a reporter for a satellite news channel.

According to authorities, the reporter had previously visited several spa centers, secretly recording videos and later using them to blackmail the management. It is reported that he extorted lakhs of rupees from the affected centers.

The main organizers of the racket are still at large, and police are intensifying their investigation to apprehend them.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 September 2025 - 14:59
