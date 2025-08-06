Hyderabad Beef Shops and Slaughterhouses to Remain Closed on August 15 & 16

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced the closure of all cattle slaughterhouses and beef shops within city limits on August 15 and 16, in observance of Independence Day and Shri Krishna Janmashtami, respectively.

In an official order issued on Wednesday, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan instructed the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to ensure full cooperation from their respective departments in enforcing the closure.

The directive aims to uphold law and order and avoid any potential disturbances during the celebrations. The public is urged to adhere to the closure and extend their support in maintaining peace and communal harmony during the festive period.

