Belgium Confirms Mehul Choksi’s Arrest Following India’s Renewed Extradition Request

Brussels: Belgian authorities have confirmed the arrest of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted in India in connection with the ₹13,850 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case. The arrest, made on Saturday, April 12, comes after India reactivated its extradition request, prompting Belgian officials to detain Choksi in anticipation of further judicial proceedings.

Belgian Ministry Confirms Arrest and Extradition Request

The Belgian Federal Public Service (FPS) of Justice released an official statement confirming Choksi’s detention. “The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on the Saturday 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured,” the statement said.

Additionally, the FPS confirmed that Indian authorities have formally submitted an extradition request. “As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage,” it added.

Choksi’s Whereabouts and Legal Strategy

Choksi, 65, was reportedly residing in Antwerp, Belgium, with his wife Preeti Choksi, who holds Belgian citizenship. He had previously acquired Antiguan citizenship and fled India in 2018, just before the PNB scam surfaced. After a brief disappearance from Antigua in 2021, he was found in Dominica, citing medical treatment as the reason for his travel.

Sources indicate that Choksi may now seek bail in Belgium on grounds of ill health, as legal proceedings commence.

Background of the PNB Scam

Mehul Choksi and his nephew, Nirav Modi, are key accused in the multi-crore fraud involving fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) through the PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have booked the duo, their companies, and bank officials under charges of conspiracy, cheating, and corruption.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Extradition Efforts

Despite an earlier Interpol Red Notice being removed, Indian agencies intensified efforts with fresh extradition requests, eventually leading to Choksi’s arrest in Belgium. The ED’s plea to declare Choksi a Fugitive Economic Offender has been pending since 2018. Nirav Modi, meanwhile, remains imprisoned in the UK, contesting his extradition to India.

While Indian authorities are optimistic about securing Choksi’s return, experts caution that legal procedures in Belgian courts may delay the extradition.

India Remains Committed to Justice

Officials involved in the case reaffirmed that all diplomatic and legal channels are being pursued to ensure Choksi faces trial in India. His arrest in Belgium is seen as a crucial breakthrough in one of India’s largest banking fraud cases.