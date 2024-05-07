North India

A total of 49.27 per cent of 73.37 lakh voters exercised their franchise in four Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal till 1 pm on Tuesday, a poll official said.

Bengal: 49.27 pc turnout recorded in four LS seats till 1 pm

Kolkata: A total of 49.27 per cent of 73.37 lakh voters exercised their franchise in four Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal till 1 pm on Tuesday, a poll official said.

Altogether 73,37,651 voters, including 36,12,395 women and 154 persons belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Electors were seen lining up outside 7,360 polling stations in the four parliamentary constituencies of Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Murshidabad and Jangipur, where voting was underway in the third phase of polls, he said.

Murshidabad recorded the highest turnout of 50.58 per cent, followed by Jangipur (49.91), Maldaha Dakshin (48.65), and Maldaha Uttar (47.89) till 1 pm, he said.

Bhagawangola assembly seat in Murshidabad district, where by-election is underway, recorded a turnout of 46.40 per cent turnout till 1 pm, the official said.

To ensure free and fair polling, ECI has deployed 334 companies of central forces along with 13,600 state police personnel.

