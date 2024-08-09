Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveys heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Bangladesh’s interim govt

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conveyed her heartiest greetings and best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus and those others, who have taken charge of Bangladesh.

” I Hope our relations with all will improve further,” West Bengal CM said on her X post on Friday.

“I wish for Bangladesh’s development, peace, progress, and betterment of people from all walks of life. My best wishes to everyone from students, youth, workers, farmers, and women there,” she said.

” Hopefully, the crisis will end very soon and peace will return. Let peace come back to this world of love of yours and mine. If our neighbouring country does well, we will also be doing well,” she said.

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday took the oath of office of Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government.