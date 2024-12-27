Bengal fake passport racket: Pressure mounting on police over lax verification process

Kolkata: The West Bengal police, including the Kolkata Police, are under increasing scrutiny following revelations of fake Indian passport rackets operating across the state. Questions have been raised about the role of police officers responsible for conducting routine verification processes, a critical step before the issuance of passports by regional passport offices.

Concerns have been raised about whether the police officers tasked with physical verification visited the residences of passport applicants. Allegedly, many officers bypassed this requirement, instead summoning applicants to the police station to complete the verification process — a violation of the rules.

The issue gained prominence after a city court, presided over by the chief judicial magistrate, directed investigating officers to probe their colleagues in relevant police stations. These officers had been tasked with verifying the details of individuals who later obtained fake passports using fraudulent identities.

In the last 12 days, six individuals have been arrested for orchestrating to secure fake Indian passports for illegal Bangladeshi residents. Seized documents have led investigators to identify others who may have benefited from these fraudulent activities.

The chief judicial magistrate underscored the need to hold police personnel accountable, emphasizing that the integrity of the verification process is essential. Investigators have been instructed to explore whether procedural lapses or complicity by police officers enabled the issuance of these fake passports.

As per established guidelines, officers must visit the applicant’s residence to confirm their identity and address. However, repeated complaints suggest that this rule is often flouted, raising concerns about systemic failures.

The arrests and subsequent investigations are expected to shed light on the extent of the racket and potentially expose deeper issues within the police verification system.